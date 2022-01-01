Mochinut
Originated from Hawaii, Mochinut is one of the fastest-growing mochi donut brands.
More than just a donut, by creating a happy union with Japanese Mochi, Its unique shape and chewiness deliver happiness to each bite.
13355 DALLAS PKWY #500
Popular Items
Location
13355 DALLAS PKWY #500
FRISCO TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper
Enjoy a quick and convenient drive thru or come in relax and sip on your choice of a nutritional fruit smoothie or a quality cup of coffee, latte, and more.
KILLA PIE
DETROIT PIZZERIA
Wisk
Come in & Enjoy our signature dishes
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.