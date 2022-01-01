Go
Mochinut - San Mateo

Mochi+Donut
Mochi donut is the titillating product of the happy union between Japanese rice cake (mochi) and American-style doughnuts, which originated in Hawaii.

250 S B ST.

Popular Items

2-Half Mozzarella (Green)$4.49
*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer ***
*Most Popular* Half 100% all beef hot dog, half mozzarella cheese dipped in our light and fluffy rice flour batter, coated with panko and topped with a variety of sauces.
Half Mozarella (Green)$4.49
Original$3.49
A Hotdog with Crispy outside & Soft Chewy Inside
12pc Mochi Donuts$30.00
How would you like your Mochinut?
Please choose 12 item(s)
** Choose Flavors (please make sure total number of flavors match with quantity chosen above)**
Whole Mozzarella (Yellow)$4.99
A Perfect Combo of Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese
Thai Tea Milk Tea$5.00
6pc Mochi Donuts$16.50
How would you like your Mochinut?
Please choose 6 item(s)
** Choose Flavors (please make sure total number of flavors match with quantity chosen above)**
3pc Mochi Donuts$9.00
How would you like your Mochinut?
Please choose 3 item(s)
** Choose Flavors (please make sure total number of flavors match with quantity chosen above)**
Volcano (Red)$4.99
A Powerful Hotdog made with Spicy Sausage
Jalapeno and Cheddar
Made with pork and beef
Location

250 S B ST.

SAN MATEO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

