Mockingbird

Risotto Verde$28.00
Risotto with all things green because: spring! Sweet peas & asparagus, with a puree of spinach, arugula & pea leaves, with nettles stirred in for good measure. Garnished with lemon juice, pecorino & parmesan.
Gluten Free & Vegetarian
Garlic Bread$9.00
Classic, no reason to reinvent this one! Acme rustic Italian loaf, butter, garlic, and parmesan! Toasty in the oven.
Vegetarian
Bread Pudding$15.00
It's back! Our signature bread pudding: Acme pain de mie, soaked and baked in vanilla nutmeg custard. Hot and toasty, topped with salted caramel and whipped cream.
Vegetarian
Penne alla Vodka$19.00
A simple tomato sauce pasta spiked with a spicy vodka and a splash of cream, fresh basil, and dusting of parmesan cheese to finish.
Vegetarian (Vegan w/out cream and cheese)
Lasagna$26.00
Everything you want from traditional lasagna! Fresh pasta from local maker Pacifico Pastificio, fresh ricotta whipped with mascarpone, spinach, and a red wine spiked tomato sauce to ensure the perfect balance.
Vegetarian, no modifications
Grace's Meatballs$26.00
Beef & pork meatballs based on a beloved grandmother's recipe. All the usual suspects: onion, garlic, breadcrumb & spices; simmered in tomato sauce, with pecorino romano, parmigiano-reggiano, & marjoram, w/grilled bread on the side.
Chicken Milanese$36.00
While there is some debate around where this classic dish originates, we know for sure it is undisputedly delicious! Pounded breaded chicken breast pre-salted for 24hrs and brushed with a dijon mustard and egg mixture before pressing into finely ground breadcrumbs and fried to order. Served with parmigiano-reggiano, marinara, lemon, and arugula.
No modifications
Spring Veggies Roasted Beets & Carrots$16.00
Roasted beets & carrots, asparagus, green garlic mascarpone, pumpkin seed gremolata and pickled red onion.
Vegetarian & GF
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Our signature, semi-famous dish, brussels sprouts are cut in half, deep fried and served with aioli*, blue cheese, fresh time & saba.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free (Vegan w/o cheese & aioli)
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness; especially if you have a medical condition.
Chocolate Budino$14.00
Rich chocolate pudding made with 66% semi-sweet chocolate from local chocolate maker Guittard, layered with house-made gianduia & cream.
Gluten Free, Vegetarian
416 13th St

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
