Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar

Located in Bantam, CT, Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar is a restaurant, bar, and market space committed to offering seasonal, globally-inspired fare.
Chef and owner Samantha Tilley draws inspiration for her menus from the mockingbird- who masters a wide variety of bird songs- to engage in a global culinary conversation. Her dishes pay homage to her favorite food cultures and memories, while showcasing the bounty of Northwestern Connecticut.
Please make a reservation via the box below, or give us a call at 860.361.6730

810 Bantam Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (899 reviews)

Popular Items

Pasta Fagiole Soup$10.00
Taco Chicken (2)$14.00
Oyster Tacos (2)$18.00
Chinese Cabbage Salad (VGN)$16.00
cabbage, bok choi, crisp wontons, peanuts, shaved carrots, cilantro, sesame dressing
Pappardelle Bolognese$30.00
Baja Fish (2)$18.00
Fried Rice (VGN)$14.00
garlic, green onion, ginger, red pepper, bok choi, soy, sesame oil, tamari glaze, cilantro
Thai Waterfall Beef$18.00
grilled NY strip, cucumber, green onion, sesame seed, shallot, romaine, lime dressing
Thai Curry Noodles$24.00
red onions, green onions, bok choi, rice noodle, coconut milk, red curry, basil, cilantro, peanuts
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

810 Bantam Rd

Bantam CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

