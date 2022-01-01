Go
Toast

Modena

Come in and enjoy!

8014 Lake City Way NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, home made organic croutons, Parmesan cheese and lemon wedges.
WINGS
CRISPY PEPPERONI LOVERS 10"$13.95
Pepperoni and a lot of it with mozzarella !
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$13.95
Fettuccine tossed in home made classic Alfredo sauce with roasted red peppers, topped with Parmesan and fresh Italian parsley .
GARLIC KNOTS$7.95
Our home made traditional crust, twisted and topped with Parmesan cheese , oregano . Served with Marinara sauce. ( 6 pieces )
SIDE RANCH$0.50
CLASSIC CHEESE 18"$23.95
Home made pizza dough topped with sauce and covered with fresh shredded Mozzarella cheese.
CHICKEN PARM GRINDER
Chicken breast , red onions , Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese with our home made Marinara .
TIRAMISU$5.95
CLASSIC CHEESE 15"/BYO$20.95
Home made pizza dough topped with sauce and covered with fresh shredded Mozzarella cheese.
See full menu

Location

8014 Lake City Way NE

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Maple

No reviews yet

The Maple is a pub in Maple Leaf. We serve cocktails, craft beers, and seasonal dishes. Join us in the pub by the fireplace or outside in our beer garden.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate

No reviews yet

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

Portage Bay Cafe

No reviews yet

local. organic. sustainable.

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support! For online ordering and delivery visit www.rositasrestaurant.com. Gracias!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston