Modern Asian Kitchen

Fast Casual restaurant focusing on healthier Asian food options. Using only non antibiotic and hormone free proteins, all natural white meat chicken breast and sustainable seafood. Classic Chinese/Korean/Thai dishes with a Modern twist

1924 W. Division

Popular Items

MAK Chicken$11.00
Chicken breast stir fried with scallions and special sweet garlic MAK sauce.
Kimcheesy Rice Balls$5.00
Made famous by the Yum Dum Food Truck. Rice mixed with cheddar jack cheese, pureed kimchi, scallions, and jalapeños topped with sriracha aioli
Large Chicken Wangs (Gluten-Free)$12.00
8 pieces. Crispy fried, sweet and spicy sauce. Gluten free.
Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
Our house blend cabbage, celery, shallots, and carrots with homemade sweet & sour sauce
General MAK Chicken (Gluten-Free)$11.00
Lightly fried chicken breast tossed with a tangy glaze, similar to General Tso's. Gluten free.
MAK Pad Thai (Gluten-Free)$10.00
Rice noodles with bean sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots and Spanish onions. Gluten-free & Peanutless
Pot Stickers (8)$7.00
Handmade Pork & cabbage dumplings, pan fried and served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce
MAK Gogi$12.00
Korean style marinated beef with Spanish onions.
MAK Beef$12.00
Steak stir fried with scallions and special sweet garlic sauce.
MAK Rangoons (8)$6.00
Our mix of imitation crab, cream cheese, and scallions, served with homemade sweet & sour sauce
See full menu

Location

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

