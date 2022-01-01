Modern Asian Kitchen
Fast Casual restaurant focusing on healthier Asian food options. Using only non antibiotic and hormone free proteins, all natural white meat chicken breast and sustainable seafood. Classic Chinese/Korean/Thai dishes with a Modern twist
1924 W. Division
Popular Items
Location
1924 W. Division
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Yamma
Modern Palestinian Fare
Craft Pizza
No need to look any further for that good NY style thin crust that you've been craving - Craft Pizza has you covered!
Tuman's Tap & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Perch Kitchen & Tap
Exclusive beers are always on tap, just waiting to be paired with something seasonal from the wood-fired grill.