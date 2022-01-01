Modern Bread & Bagel

Please select from one of menu drop downs below. We offer all day brunch items, fresh breads and pastries and homemade drinks from 8:30am-2:30pm Sunday-Friday. Arba Modern Israel Kitchen and Restaurant is open for dinner Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-9:30pm.

About our Bread: Made from scratch in small batches using ancient grains that are more than 2x the price of wheat flour.



472 Columbus Ave.