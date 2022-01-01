American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Modern Malt
Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1143 Reviews
$$
325 S Clinton St
Syracuse, NY 13202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
325 S Clinton St, Syracuse NY 13202
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Prontofresh
Super-fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps and soups in downtown Syracuse. Family-owned small business. Support Local!
Three Lives
Come in and enjoy!
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Award winning Southern-Style slow smoked BBQ