Modern Methods Brewing Co.
Craft brewery and tasting room in downtown Warren, OH, located on David Grohl Alley
125 Dave Grohl Alley
Popular Items
|Ghost Light Porter
|$15.00
7.0% ABV
A classic American Porter brewed in collaboration with our friends at the Kent Trumbull Theatre. Six different specialty malts create a complex flavor profile evoking chocolate, hints of nuts, and finishing with dark fruit. A moderate hop profile of Nugget and Cascade keeps Ghost Light eminently drinkable. Our goal was to brew a Porter worthy of enjoying at intermission for attendees and thespians alike. A portion of the proceeds of each Ghost Light go to supporting the Theatre.
Label artwork by Elijah DuPonty of Youngstown, OH
|Scrappy German Hefeweizen
5.3% ABV
Our version of the traditional Bavarian breakfast beer. Bright and refreshing, enjoy flavors of citrus, banana, and a hint of clove all from the unique yeast.
|Beer Muscles West Coast IPA
7.5% ABV
A bright, hop-forward IPA with New Zealand Galaxy and Nelson Sauvin juicing these biceps to new personal records. This muscle-bound IPA is a little bit bitter and not at all hazy. No need to be a trained MMA fighter, second degree black belt, or bodyguard, Beer Muscles will pump you up!
Artwork by Justin Reese of Youngstown OH
|Kexmas Ale Christmas Ale
7.8% ABV
Kexmas Ale is a Keck family recipe perfected years ago in our home brew garage in North Jackson. We start with a supremely drinkable amber ale balanced out with Czech noble hops, then add a festive holiday blend of nutmeg, allspice, fresh grated ginger, and a ton of cinnamon sticks. A lingering holiday cookie sweetness will warm your soul and have you kissing Santa (or Mrs.) Claus!
|Mixed 4-pack
|$15.00
Select 4 different beers for a custom mixed 4-pack.
|The Percolator Coffee Lager
5.5% ABV
Our pre-prohibition lager, the lovely Darlene, infused with rich coffee flavor from El Salvadorian Finca Marina beans, roasted by our friends at Youngstown Coffee Company. It’s time for the percolator!
|Gretchen Munich Helles Lager
|$12.75
5.2% ABV
Our take on the classic malt-forward Bavarian lager, Gretchen's German lager yeast allows the malt bill to shine. Her late kettle noble hops provide a subtle bouquet of hop flavor and aroma. One sip will make your hills feel alive with the sound of brewsic!
Label artwork by @just_thaddaeus
|Dub City IPA
7.2% ABV
West coast-style IPA brewed with Midwestern charm!
|Darlene Lager Beer
5.5%
Delicate and drinkable. Our go-to lager brewed in the pre-prohibition style, featuring a kiss of noble hops and a bit of sweetness from US-grown corn in the grist.
|Different Thing Blackberry Peach Hard Seltzer
5.6% ABV
Hard seltzer with natural puree and flavor extracts, brewed to be crushable, flavorful, refreshing. Infused with blackberry and peach, this crisp, light seltzer captures the last of summer’s sweetness.
Location
125 Dave Grohl Alley
Warren OH
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
