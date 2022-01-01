Modern Methods Brewing Co.

7.0% ABV

A classic American Porter brewed in collaboration with our friends at the Kent Trumbull Theatre. Six different specialty malts create a complex flavor profile evoking chocolate, hints of nuts, and finishing with dark fruit. A moderate hop profile of Nugget and Cascade keeps Ghost Light eminently drinkable. Our goal was to brew a Porter worthy of enjoying at intermission for attendees and thespians alike. A portion of the proceeds of each Ghost Light go to supporting the Theatre.

Label artwork by Elijah DuPonty of Youngstown, OH

