Modern Pizza
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
321 Nashua Street\nUnit 2
Milford, NH 03055
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
321 Nashua Street\nUnit 2, Milford NH 03055
Nearby restaurants
Mangia Sano
Come in and enjoy!!
Union Coffee Co
Of, by, and for the people
Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub
Come in and Enjoy
Culture
Culture features housemade breads, pastries, soups, salads and sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients from our neighborhood farms. Take out, Curbside and catering are available.