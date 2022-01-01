Go
Modern Sports Restaurant

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

203 S Tennesee St • $$

Avg 4.2 (122 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fries$3.00
Small Cheese$7.00
Large Cheese$13.00
Coke Zero$2.50
Chicken Finger Plate$11.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$11.00
12 Wings$17.00
Small Buffalo Chicken$11.00
Big League Burger
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

203 S Tennesee St

Cartersville GA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
