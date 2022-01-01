Go
Toast

Modern Times [Anaheim]

Come in and enjoy!

549 S Anaheim Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

APPLE CRISP CHEESECAKE$8.00
CASHEW CHEESECAKE • HONEYCOMB GRAHAM CRUST • FUJI APPLE • CINNAMON OAT CRUMBLE | 100% plant-based
Silence of Light-12oz Can$9.75
The result of meticulous and highly-coordinated spellwork with our friends at Equilibrium, this 13% liquid wunderkind is an imperial stout of the highest order. Packed with pistachios, cocoa, and vanilla, its opaque depths are host to a glorious abundance of dessert flavors that are virtually guaranteed to inspire a few extremely leisurely moments accompanied by contented sighs of appreciation.
ABV: 13%
Doors to Nowhere-12oz Can$9.75
Brace your flavor-portal for yet another foray into the depths of decadence. This gloriously thick imperial dessert stout is host to towering multitudes of house-roasted coffee, cocoa, coconut, vanilla, and toasted almonds. It’s a birthday cake for a brand new year, and the kind of culinary pick-me-up we could all probably use right about now.
ABV: 11.5%
ONION RINGS$8.00
LAGER BATTERED • SERVED W/ SMOKY RANCH | 100% plant-based
THROWBACK SLIDER$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
ASADA FRIES
HOUSE KENNEBEC FRIES • ASADA BRAISED SEITAN • BORRACHO BEANS • CHAO CHEESE • CHIPOTLE CREMA • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • PICO • CILANTRO |
100% plant-based
CHORIZO BURRITO$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
Cosmic Entity Aged in Bourbon Barrels w/ Cocoa Nibs, Peanut Butter, & Vanilla-22oz$34.50
This marvelously decadent imperial dessert-stout was aged for 13 glorious months in bourbon barrels from a venerable Kentucky distillery and subsequently loaded with peanuts, peanut butter powder, Brazilian vanilla, and cocoa nibs. The result is an adults-only chocolate & peanut butter shake perched nimbly upon a foundation of oak and bourbon. If there’s a better holiday dessert beverage, we’d be straight-up shocked.
ABV: 14%
See full menu

Location

549 S Anaheim Blvd

Anaheim CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps

No reviews yet

Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps! Craft Beer & Tacos on Fresh Grilled-to-Order Tortillas!

Georgia's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rollin Sushi Cafe

No reviews yet

Best affordable, quality sushi in Orange County!

Poppy & Seed Anaheim

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston