Modern Times [Portland]

Popular Items

CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
ONION RINGS$8.00
LAGER BATTERED • SERVED W/ SMOKY RANCH | 100% plant-based
CHORIZO BURRITO$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
APPLE CRISP CHEESECAKE$8.00
CASHEW CHEESECAKE • HONEYCOMB GRAHAM CRUST • FUJI APPLE • CINNAMON OAT CRUMBLE | 100% plant-based
BRUSSELS SPROUTS - KOREAN STYLE$8.00
GOCHUJANG GLAZED FRIED BRUSSELS • KIMCHI AIOLI • SESAME • SCALLION | 100% plant based
DOUBLE DELUXE BURGER$16.00
DOUBLE SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTIES • THOUSAND ISLAND • SHALLOT JAM • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICKLE • CHAO CHEESE • SMOKY SEITAN • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant-based.
THROWBACK SLIDER$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
FRENCH FRIES
HAND CUT • KENNEBEC POTATO |
100% plant based
ASADA FRIES
HOUSE KENNEBEC FRIES • ASADA BRAISED SEITAN • BORRACHO BEANS • CHAO CHEESE • CHIPOTLE CREMA • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • PICO • CILANTRO |
100% plant-based
KOREAN CHICKEN SANDO$16.00
GOCHUJANG GLAZED FRIED CHICKEN • KIMCHI AIOLI • SLAW • SESAME SOY DRESSING • BRIOCHE BUN | 100% plant based
Location

630 SE Belmont Street

Portland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
