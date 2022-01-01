- /
- San Diego
- /
- Midway
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Modern Times [Lomaland]
Modern Times [Lomaland]
Come in and enjoy!
3725 Greenwood Street
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Sticker-ESOP
|$1.00
|Dungeon Map-6PK
|$14.00
This spectacle of West Coast IPA wizardry was lavished with massive quantities of Nelson, Strata, Mosaic and Centennial hops. Together, this quartet of lupulin-laden stunners yields a soul-stirring symphony of citrus, stone fruit and tropical character with just enough pleasantly snappy bitterness to really stick the landing. We're pretty psyched about it; we think you might be, too. ABV: 7.2%
|Cosmic Prose-4PK
|$13.00
The progeny of a joint effort with the lovely humans at Cellador, this supremely tasty saison was hopped with Saaz & Strata, loaded with grapefruit, lemon, and hibiscus, and aged in oak foeders. The result is funky, citrusy, complex, and incredibly drinkable with notes lovely floral notes complimented by citrus and undertones of oak & vanilla from the foeder. It’s dope; we recommend it.
ABV: 6.5%
|Modem Tones Aged in Bovine Outline Barrels-22oz
|$32.25
We aged our beloved Modem Tones imperial stout for 17 months in barrels from a wildly popular Kentucky distillery, and the results were pretty epic. The underlying roasty, chocolaty character of the beer meets a beautiful barrel complexity in a sensory fireworks display that’s virtually assured to drastically improve your immediate circumstances.
ABV: 14.4%
|Mega Devil's Teeth BA w/NOLA Coffee-12oz Can
|$16.25
|Monsters' Park Aged in Bourbon Barrels w/Vanilla-12oz Can (Copy)
|$16.25
This iteration of our massively tasty and highly-sought-after imperial stout was aged in bourbon barrels (as per usual) and then hit with an even blend of Madagascar and Vanuatu vanilla. The result is a wonderful balance of vanilla and a bit more barrel-forward character than previous batches, which we’re pretty stoked about. We’d be pretty surprised if you weren’t, too.
ABV: 14.2%
|Ethereal Embrace-12oz Can
|$9.75
This Horchata-inspired mega dessert stout was lavished with massive-yet-meticulously-calculated amounts of coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon. It’s an explosion of dessert flavors that manages to be both decadent and refined.
ABV: 12%
|Galactic Filaments w/ Yuzu & Chamomile-375ml
|$14.00
This beer is our take on Belgian-style witbier, an artfully choreographed dance of citrus and botanicals that would blow NSYNC out of the water. We started this glorious beverage with pilsner malt, unmalted wheat, and rolled oats, which eventually found its way into our foeders. Yuzu and chamomile entered the fray, resulting in a stunningly refreshing beverage that’s as beautifully aromatic as it is tasty, with floral notes of tea and honeysuckle and citrusy brightness, plus a little funk. We think you’re really going to dig it.
ABV: 5.8%
|Soft Swerve: Fudgy Brownie Pretzel-22oz
|$34.50
Our special projects humans are proud to debut this brand spankin’ new series, inspired by all manners of frozen confection. This inaugural iteration takes notes from a certain Vermont-based creamery, starting with a mega-blend of our heavy-hitting imperial stouts aged in barrels from 7-10 months and finishing with Peruvian and Dominican cocoa nibs, sea salt, brown sugar, Madagascar and Mexican vanilla, and pretzels. If you’re looking for something to curl up with whilst tuning in to your favorite streaming service, this is it.
ABV: 13.9%
Location
3725 Greenwood Street
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
No reviews yet
Jamba Juice
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0015
No reviews yet
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Tandoori Guys Point Loma
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Pieology 6010
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
© 2022 Toast, Inc.