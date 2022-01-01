Modern Times [Lomaland]

This beer is our take on Belgian-style witbier, an artfully choreographed dance of citrus and botanicals that would blow NSYNC out of the water. We started this glorious beverage with pilsner malt, unmalted wheat, and rolled oats, which eventually found its way into our foeders. Yuzu and chamomile entered the fray, resulting in a stunningly refreshing beverage that’s as beautifully aromatic as it is tasty, with floral notes of tea and honeysuckle and citrusy brightness, plus a little funk. We think you’re really going to dig it.

ABV: 5.8%

