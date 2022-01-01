Go
Modern Times [Oakland]

Come in and enjoy!

2410 Valdez Street

Popular Items

Abaddon-19.2oz Can$4.25
This Helles lager was brewed with German malts, hopped with Perle & Hallertau Mittelfruh, and naturally carbonated for a beautifully bright, effervescent character. It’s a majestically expressive take on a traditional style that’s both balanced and jaw-droppingly crushable.
ABV: 4.8%
Poly Rythmo-4PK$14.00
Prepare to experience critical levels of refreshment. We brewed this Italian-style pils with Weyermann's Bohemian Pilsner malt and a sprinkling of Carafoam before hopping with some lovely German Tettnang hops and lagering at 32 degrees. The end result is both insanely quaffable and delightfully complex with notes of biscuit orange peel black tea and fresh floral undertones. We’re pretty hyped on it; here’s hoping you are too.
ABV: 5.1%
Oracolo-6PK$15.00
Our latest collab with our friends at Wayfinder and Heater Allen is a crisp and gloriously hoppy Italian-style pils that showcases some extremely choice American grown hops (Super Saaz & Crystal specifically) with a supporting cast of classic German hop varieties. Prepare thy thirst for a thorough smiting.
ABV: 4.8%
DDH Green Futures-4PK$19.50
Our lauded PDX-born hazy stunner is making a glorious reappearance, and it's positively stuffed with Nelson, Strata, Amarillo, Simcoe, and Centennial hops.
ABV: 6.8%
Hedge Witch-4PK$21.50
The fabled DIPA makes another triumphant return. Packed with a mega-dose of Citra & Amarillo hops, its hazy, massively tasty depths burst with big, vibrant flavors and aromas of citrus, stone fruit, and tropical magic. Ready your palate for intense pleasure.
ABV: 9%
Cosmic Prose-4PK$13.00
The progeny of a joint effort with the lovely humans at Cellador, this supremely tasty saison was hopped with Saaz & Strata, loaded with grapefruit, lemon, and hibiscus, and aged in oak foeders. The result is funky, citrusy, complex, and incredibly drinkable with notes lovely floral notes complimented by citrus and undertones of oak & vanilla from the foeder. It’s dope; we recommend it.
ABV: 6.5%
Sparkle Nectar: Passionfruit, Orange, & Guava-4PK$21.50
Smooth, fizzy, tropical-as-hell. This luxury fruit fizz contains outrageous quantities of passion fruit, orange, and guava. It’s smoothie, meets seltzer, meets unbridled fruit bonanza. Prepare to be delighted.
ABV: 5%
Tentbier-19.2oz Can$4.25
This collaboration with the homies at Heater Allen is a take on a traditional Festbier. Brewed with a nearly-even blend of Vienna & pilsner malts and a sprinkling of Munich & Carabohemian, the beer was then hopped with a dash of German Tettnang. The result is pretty much liquid gold, with beautiful notes of honeysuckle, allspice, and light biscuit, and a touch of hazelnut on the nose. ABV: 5%
Sparkle Nectar: Caught in the Rain-16oz Can$6.25
**Sparkle Nectar MUST be stored cold at all times. It contains absurd amounts of fruit puree that can--and will--continue to ferment in the can. This can lead to over-carbonation and possibly even the cans bursting open if they are not kept cold. Additionally, due to the aforementioned absurd amounts of puree, some fruit may settle at the bottom of the can. After opening, you should pour half the beer into a glass, then gently shake the remaining contents of the can before pouring the rest.
One part piña colada, one part seltzer, one part smoothie, 100% awesome. Ready your palate for a sparkling, luxurious blastwave of pineapple, coconut, and lime.
ABV: 5%
Mega Devil's Teeth Aged in Bourbon Barrels: Coconut NOLA Coffee Edition-12oz Can$16.25
We treated this bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout to a king’s ransom of house-roasted Black House coffee, vanilla, chicory, toasted almonds, and toasted coconut flakes. The result is a rollicking tribute to the Big Easy that we would highly recommend not sleeping on—on account of it being really damn good.
ABV: 13.7%
2410 Valdez Street

Oakland CA

