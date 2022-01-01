Modern Times [Oakland]

**Sparkle Nectar MUST be stored cold at all times. It contains absurd amounts of fruit puree that can--and will--continue to ferment in the can. This can lead to over-carbonation and possibly even the cans bursting open if they are not kept cold. Additionally, due to the aforementioned absurd amounts of puree, some fruit may settle at the bottom of the can. After opening, you should pour half the beer into a glass, then gently shake the remaining contents of the can before pouring the rest.

One part piña colada, one part seltzer, one part smoothie, 100% awesome. Ready your palate for a sparkling, luxurious blastwave of pineapple, coconut, and lime.

ABV: 5%

