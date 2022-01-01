Modern Times [Oakland]
Come in and enjoy!
2410 Valdez Street
Popular Items
Location
2410 Valdez Street
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grandeur
Vegan. Halal. Food for All. Enjoy!
Equator Coffees Lake Merritt
Come in and enjoy!
Daughter's Diner
Daughter's Diner is a modern take on a classic diner. We use the best ingredients available, but try not to make a fuss about it. #keepitlocal
Limon Rotisserie
Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.