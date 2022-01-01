Go
Toast

Modern Times [Santa Barbara]

The Kitchen at the Academy of Recreational Science is closed on Monday and Tuesday. To order beer, coffee, or merch on these days, please visit us in person at 418 State Street between 12:00 - 8:00 pm

418 State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ASADA FRIES
HOUSE KENNEBEC FRIES • ASADA BRAISED SEITAN • BORRACHO BEANS • CHAO CHEESE • CHIPOTLE CREMA • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • PICO • CILANTRO |
100% plant-based
CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
CHORIZO BURRITO$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
KOREAN CHICKEN SANDO$16.00
GOCHUJANG GLAZED FRIED CHICKEN • KIMCHI AIOLI • SLAW • SESAME SOY DRESSING • BRIOCHE BUN | 100% plant based
FRENCH FRIES
HAND CUT • KENNEBEC POTATO |
100% plant based
MUSHROOM DIP$16.00
BRAISED PORTABELLO • HORSERADISH AIOLI • CHAO CHEESE • FRIED ONION • CHIVE • HOAGIE • SERVED W/ MUSHROOM JUS | 100% plant-based
DOUBLE DELUXE BURGER$16.00
DOUBLE SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTIES • THOUSAND ISLAND • SHALLOT JAM • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICKLE • CHAO CHEESE • SMOKY SEITAN • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant-based.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS - STEAKHOUSE STYLE$8.00
FRIED BRUSSELS • BIG STEAK FLAVOR • HORSERADISH AIOLI • FRIED ONION | 100% plant-based
THROWBACK SLIDER$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
See full menu

Location

418 State Street

Santa Barbara CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Backyard Bowls

No reviews yet

Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

We Want the Funk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shaker Mill

No reviews yet

Cuban inspired cocktails on California's central coast

D'angelo's Bakery

No reviews yet

Offers breakfast and lunch every day. There is also a bakery and a cafeteria.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston