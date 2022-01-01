Go
Toast

Modernist

Craft cocktail bar in Downtown Fresno! We aim to bring people together over new experiences & cocktails.

719 Fulton Street

No reviews yet

Valentine's Day Cocktail Class (for two)$135.00
Couples cocktail class includes 2 tickets to a Valentine's Day cocktail class (5:30 - 7:30pm on Monday, February 14th), an immersive and fun experience where you learn how to make 3 cocktails! Included as part of the experience are 3 cocktails per person, light snacks, and recipes for you to take home after. The perfect Valentine's Day surprise for that special one!
Location

Fresno CA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
