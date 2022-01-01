Modern Thai
Come in and enjoy!
We serve traditional Thai food in a new stylish restaurant with chic interiors that provide an ideal setting for a casual lunch or dinner with your loved ones.
SALADS
54 Carriage Oaks Drive • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
54 Carriage Oaks Drive
Tyrone GA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food. Real Food.
The Beirut
Come in and enjoy!
Palmer's
We are a group of people who are passionate about creating great food and good vibes. When you walk through our doors, we want you to know you belong here. Come to relax, laugh, and enjoy your loved ones!
Tour de Italy Restaurant
Enjoy award winning New York Style Pizzas, Pastas, Salads, Small Plates, Panino Sandwiches, Desserts and More! Multiple gluten-friendly options available. Great Beer and Wine selections available when dining in. Buen Apetito!