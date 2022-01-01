Go
Modern Thai

Come in and enjoy!
We serve traditional Thai food in a new stylish restaurant with chic interiors that provide an ideal setting for a casual lunch or dinner with your loved ones.

54 Carriage Oaks Drive • $$$

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)

Crab Rangoon$10.00
Crispy wontons stuffed with snow crab stick, cream cheese & green onion served with pineapple chili sauce
Pad Thai Goong$20.00
Pan fried rice noodles, jumbo shrimp, crispy tofu, free range egg, garlic, chive, bean sprouts & crushed peanuts
Pad Se-Ew Chicken$15.00
Stir fried flat rice noodles, chicken breast, free range egg & Chinese broccoli with sweet soy sauce
Salad Roll$8.00
Rice paper wrapped with shrimp and shredded chicken breast, rice noodle, lettuce, bean sprout, and carrot served with house peanut dressing
Curry Puff$8.00
Puffed pastry stuffed with sautéed ground chicken breast, gold potato, sweet onion in yellow curry served with cucumber salad
Tom Kha Gai
Classic Thai silky coconut soup with chicken breast, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, sweet onions & mushrooms
Crab Fried Rice$25.00
Wok tossed jasmine rice, lump crab meat, free range egg, sweet onion and green onion
Holy Basil Chili Bomb$16.00
Sauteed grounded chicken with fresh chili, garlic, bell pepper & holy basil topped with crispy edge fried free-range egg served with steamed jasmine blue rice.
“Bangkok won’t be Bangkok without it”
upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2
Red Curry Chicken$15.00
Sliced chicken breast, bamboo shoots, bell peppers & Thai basil in Thai red curry sauce served with steamed jasmine blue rice
upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2
Basil Tofu$6.00
Fried tofu glazed with sweet and spicy curry sauce topped with crispy Thai basil leaves
54 Carriage Oaks Drive

Tyrone GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
