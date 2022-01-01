Modesto dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Marie Callenders
3500 Coffee Rd., Modesto
Popular items
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
$17.49
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Chocolate Satin Pie
$18.49
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Mango Crazy
2001 McHenry Ave., Modesto
Popular items
Tostilokos
$7.49
Choice of chips, Topitos, Takis, or Tostitos. Cucumber, Jicama, Pork Rinds, Crunchy Peanuts, Tamarindo Candy Pieces, Clamato, Salt, Lime, Hot Sauce, Chamoy, and Tajin.
Tosticeviche
$8.99
Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.
Corn In A Cup
$6.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.