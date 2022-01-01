Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Modesto

Go
Modesto restaurants
Toast

Modesto restaurants that serve bruschetta

Galletto Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Galletto Ristorante

1101 J Street, Modesto

Avg 4.4 (2160 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat cheese Bruschetta$10.00
More about Galletto Ristorante
Wildfire Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildfire Public House

1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto

Avg 4.1 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$14.00
Tri-color quinoa mixed with diced tomatoes, red onions, basil on grilled baguette
More about Wildfire Public House
Camp 4 Wine Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Camp 4 Wine Café

1508 10th St, Modesto

Avg 4.7 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
6 burrata bruschetta$14.00
Gioia buratta, basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.
6 bruschetta$12.00
basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.
4 bruschetta$8.00
basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.
More about Camp 4 Wine Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Modesto

Cookies

French Fries

Steak Salad

Pudding

Cheese Fries

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tacos

Short Ribs

Map

More near Modesto to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston