Bruschetta in Modesto
Modesto restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Galletto Ristorante
1101 J Street, Modesto
|Goat cheese Bruschetta
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wildfire Public House
1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
Tri-color quinoa mixed with diced tomatoes, red onions, basil on grilled baguette
SMOKED SALMON
Camp 4 Wine Café
1508 10th St, Modesto
|6 burrata bruschetta
|$14.00
Gioia buratta, basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.
|6 bruschetta
|$12.00
basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.
|4 bruschetta
|$8.00
basil pesto, diced cherry tomato, Sciabica Mediterranean Olive oil, Sciabica Balsamic, salt and pepper.