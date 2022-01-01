Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Modesto

Go
Modesto restaurants
Toast

Modesto restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Wildfire Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildfire Public House

1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto

Avg 4.1 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$24.00
Chicken Marsala$24.00
More about Wildfire Public House
Item pic

 

Braulio’s bistro

621 9th Street, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$17.00
Sautéed chicken breast in a rich mushroom sweet marsala sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes ,seasonal veggies and garlic bread
Lunch Chicken Marsala$13.00
Lunch size serving or our delicious chicken Marsala served with mashed potatoes & veggies.Includes a side salad & bread
More about Braulio’s bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Modesto

Crab Cakes

Bruschetta

Chocolate Cake

Mac And Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Short Ribs

Crispy Chicken

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Modesto to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston