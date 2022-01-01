Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Modesto

Modesto restaurants
Modesto restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Twin Rivers Saloon image

GRILL

Twin Rivers Saloon

7000 maze Blvd, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Redneck Chicken Parmesan$14.00
fried chicken and fried cheese curds with marinara on an oil top bun
More about Twin Rivers Saloon
Item pic

 

Braulio’s bistro

621 9th Street, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Chicken parmigiana$13.00
Lunch size serving of one of our most popular dishes !
Crispy chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & Melted mozzarella cheese served over a bed of penne Romano pasta. Comes with a side of bread & side salad.
Chicken parmigiana sandwich$12.00
Housemade bread, with our customer fave chicken parmigiana . Breaded Deep fried chicken breast topped with marinara , Parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side salad
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Panko breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara sauce , mozzarella & parmesan cheese served with a side of penne pasta and garlic bread
More about Braulio’s bistro

