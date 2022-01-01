Chicken parmesan in Modesto
Modesto restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
GRILL
Twin Rivers Saloon
7000 maze Blvd, Modesto
|Redneck Chicken Parmesan
|$14.00
fried chicken and fried cheese curds with marinara on an oil top bun
Braulio’s bistro
621 9th Street, Modesto
|Lunch Chicken parmigiana
|$13.00
Lunch size serving of one of our most popular dishes !
Crispy chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & Melted mozzarella cheese served over a bed of penne Romano pasta. Comes with a side of bread & side salad.
|Chicken parmigiana sandwich
|$12.00
Housemade bread, with our customer fave chicken parmigiana . Breaded Deep fried chicken breast topped with marinara , Parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side salad
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.00
Panko breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara sauce , mozzarella & parmesan cheese served with a side of penne pasta and garlic bread