Chicken tenders in Modesto

Modesto restaurants
Modesto restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B. image

 

Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B.

1228 Tully Rd., Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips Meal$8.00
All kids meals come with fries, a drink, and a toy! (While supplies last.)
More about Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B.
Fire Wings Modesto image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Modesto

3430 TULLY RD, MODESTO

Avg 2.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$10.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Fire Wings Modesto
Item pic

 

BurgerIM-Modesto 146

1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips (2 piece)$6.99
Crispy Chicken Strips (4 piece)$7.99
Four crispy chicken strips served dipping sauces.
More about BurgerIM-Modesto 146
Chicken Tenders with Fries image

 

Boomers

4215 Bangs Ave., Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders with Fries$15.79
Crispy all white meat Chicken Tenders; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup & Ranch.
More about Boomers

Map

