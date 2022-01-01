Chicken tenders in Modesto
Modesto restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B.
Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B.
1228 Tully Rd., Modesto
|Chicken Strips Meal
|$8.00
All kids meals come with fries, a drink, and a toy! (While supplies last.)
More about Fire Wings Modesto
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Modesto
3430 TULLY RD, MODESTO
|3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
|$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
|5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
|$10.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about BurgerIM-Modesto 146
BurgerIM-Modesto 146
1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto
|Kids Chicken Strips (2 piece)
|$6.99
|Crispy Chicken Strips (4 piece)
|$7.99
Four crispy chicken strips served dipping sauces.