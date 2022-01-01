Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Modesto

Modesto restaurants
Modesto restaurants that serve chili

The Farmacy image

 

The Farmacy

907 10th St, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Three Bean Chili$6.99
More about The Farmacy
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Modesto

3430 TULLY RD, MODESTO

Avg 2.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.69
More about Fire Wings Modesto

