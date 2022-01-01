Chili in Modesto

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Modesto restaurants that serve chili
The Farmacy
907 10th St, Modesto
Avg 4.5
(59 reviews)
Three Bean Chili
$6.99
More about The Farmacy
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Modesto
3430 TULLY RD, MODESTO
Avg 2.5
(96 reviews)
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
$4.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
$4.69
More about Fire Wings Modesto
