Coleslaw in Modesto

Modesto restaurants
Modesto restaurants that serve coleslaw

GRILL

Twin Rivers Saloon

7000 maze Blvd, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Twin Rivers Saloon
The Farmacy

907 10th St, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ or Buffalo Jack Fruit Sandwich$13.99
seasoned jack fruit with coleslaw: cilantro, green onion, carrot and a classic coleslaw dressing all on a gluten-free toasted bun
More about The Farmacy

