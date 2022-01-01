Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Modesto
/
Modesto
/
Edamame
Modesto restaurants that serve edamame
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wildfire Public House
1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto
Avg 4.1
(1096 reviews)
Edamame
$15.00
Shell on beans tossed in a roasted garlic onion sauce
More about Wildfire Public House
The Farmacy
907 10th St, Modesto
Avg 4.5
(59 reviews)
SPECIAL! Garlic Edamame Stir Fried Rice
$12.99
More about The Farmacy
Browse other tasty dishes in Modesto
Cake
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Pizza
Mac And Cheese
Boneless Wings
Chicken Marsala
More near Modesto to explore
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Tracy
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Tracy
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Manteca
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ripon
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Oakdale
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(162 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(31 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(557 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston