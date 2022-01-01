Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Modesto

Modesto restaurants
Modesto restaurants that serve edamame

Wildfire Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildfire Public House

1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto

Avg 4.1 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$15.00
Shell on beans tossed in a roasted garlic onion sauce
More about Wildfire Public House
The Farmacy image

 

The Farmacy

907 10th St, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPECIAL! Garlic Edamame Stir Fried Rice$12.99
More about The Farmacy

