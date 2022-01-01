Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Modesto
/
Modesto
/
Fried Pickles
Modesto restaurants that serve fried pickles
BurgerIM-Modesto 146
1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto
No reviews yet
10 pc Fried Pickles
$5.00
More about BurgerIM-Modesto 146
Boomers
4215 Bangs Ave., Modesto
No reviews yet
Deep Fried Pickles
$10.59
Deep Fried Pickle Chips. Served with side of Ketchup, Mustard and Ranch.
More about Boomers
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Tracy
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Manteca
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ripon
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Oakdale
No reviews yet
