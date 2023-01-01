Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Modesto

Go
Modesto restaurants
Toast

Modesto restaurants that serve honey chicken

Twin Rivers Saloon image

GRILL

Twin Rivers Saloon

7000 maze Blvd, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Mustard Chicken$17.00
grilled chicken breast topped with honey mustard, cheese blend and bacon
More about Twin Rivers Saloon
Item pic

 

Braulio’s bistro - Modesto Grub Hubs

621 9th Street, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Chipotle with Honey chicken$20.00
Honey roasted chicken sautéed with asparagus , red bell peppers , green onions in our creamy spicy chipotle sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese & green onions .
More about Braulio’s bistro - Modesto Grub Hubs

Browse other tasty dishes in Modesto

Sweet Potato Fries

Clam Chowder

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Fries

Corn Dogs

Tacos

Ceviche

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Modesto to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (60 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (694 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston