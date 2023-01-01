Honey chicken in Modesto
Modesto restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Twin Rivers Saloon
GRILL
Twin Rivers Saloon
7000 maze Blvd, Modesto
|Honey Mustard Chicken
|$17.00
grilled chicken breast topped with honey mustard, cheese blend and bacon
More about Braulio’s bistro - Modesto Grub Hubs
Braulio’s bistro - Modesto Grub Hubs
621 9th Street, Modesto
|Penne Chipotle with Honey chicken
|$20.00
Honey roasted chicken sautéed with asparagus , red bell peppers , green onions in our creamy spicy chipotle sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese & green onions .