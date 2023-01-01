Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Modesto
/
Modesto
/
Hummus
Modesto restaurants that serve hummus
The Farmacy
907 10th St, Modesto
Avg 4.5
(59 reviews)
Black Bean Hummus + Chips
$8.99
More about The Farmacy
SMOKED SALMON
Camp 4 Wine Café
1508 10th St, Modesto
Avg 4.7
(1485 reviews)
spicy black bean hummus dip
$8.00
our own black bean hummus, made with tahin, spices, and served with olive oil, feta, and house crackers.
turkey & hummus
$16.00
browned turkey, spicy black bean hummus, avocado, swiss cheese.
More about Camp 4 Wine Café
