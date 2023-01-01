Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Modesto

Modesto restaurants
Modesto restaurants that serve hummus

The Farmacy image

 

The Farmacy

907 10th St, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Hummus + Chips$8.99
More about The Farmacy
Camp 4 Wine Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Camp 4 Wine Café

1508 10th St, Modesto

Avg 4.7 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
spicy black bean hummus dip$8.00
our own black bean hummus, made with tahin, spices, and served with olive oil, feta, and house crackers.
turkey & hummus$16.00
browned turkey, spicy black bean hummus, avocado, swiss cheese.
More about Camp 4 Wine Café

