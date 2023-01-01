Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Milkshakes in
Modesto
/
Modesto
/
Milkshakes
Modesto restaurants that serve milkshakes
BurgerIM-Modesto
1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto
No reviews yet
Milkshake
$4.29
More about BurgerIM-Modesto
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Mango Crazy - Modesto - 2001 McHenry Ave
2001 McHenry Ave., Modesto
Avg 4.5
(293 reviews)
Milkshake
$0.00
choice of ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate or caramel drizzle
More about Mango Crazy - Modesto - 2001 McHenry Ave
