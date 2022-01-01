Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Modesto

Go
Modesto restaurants
Toast

Modesto restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Modesto

3430 TULLY RD, MODESTO

Avg 2.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings Modesto
Item pic

 

BurgerIM-Modesto 146

1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 pc Mozzarella Stick$5.00
More about BurgerIM-Modesto 146

Browse other tasty dishes in Modesto

Chicken Tenders

Pudding

Spaghetti

Cheesecake

Short Ribs

Pretzels

Bruschetta

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Modesto to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston