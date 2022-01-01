Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Modesto

Go
Modesto restaurants
Toast

Modesto restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

The Farmacy

907 10th St, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Baked Muffins$3.99
Freshly baked gluten-free muffins. Flavors vary daily!
More about The Farmacy
BurgerIM-Modesto 146 image

 

BurgerIM-Modesto

1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$2.50
More about BurgerIM-Modesto

