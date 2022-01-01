Oreo cheesecake in Modesto
TNK Vegan Café
330 Needham St., Modesto
|Chkn BBQ Burger
|$11.00
Vegan Chkn Marinated in House BBQ sauce, Grilled & Raw onions, Vegan Cheese & Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomatoes. Lettuce Wrap Optional
|Lemongrass Entree
|$13.00
Choice of Tofu, Vegan Chkn, or Fish, Lemongrass seasoning, Grilled Onions & Bell peppers, & Green onions served W/ Rice. Optional Spice (1-10)
|Pot Stickers
|$6.50
6 Fried Pot Stickers W/ Cabbage, Carrots, Tofu, Vegan Meat, Dry Black Mushroom & side of Ginger sauce.
Braulio’s bistro
621 9th Street, Modesto
|Kids Pizza
|$8.00
10in personal pizza with our house made marinara topped with cheese (add pepperoni below )
|Lunch Chicken Picatta
|$13.00
Lunch size serving .Pan seared Chicken breast in our famous lemon cream sauce with capers , served with mashed potatoes & veggies. Side salad & bread included
|Cajun Linguini
|$18.00
Chicken, shrimp , spicy sausage, bell peppers & onions in a creamy spicy Cajun sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese & parsley.