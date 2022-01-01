Penne in Modesto
Modesto restaurants that serve penne
Wildfire Public House
1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto
|Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne
|$26.00
Charred tomato garlic cream sauce
Braulio’s bistro
621 9th Street, Modesto
|Penne Chipotle
|$13.00
Penne pasta with your choice of no meat , honey roasted chicken or shrimp with asparagus , red bell peppers , green onions in our creamy spicy chipotle sauce.
|Penne Romano
|$12.00
Creamy marinara sauce with fresh garlic , tomatoes and basil with your choice of no meat , grilled chicken or shrimp (please make selection below . Served with garlic bread.