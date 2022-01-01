Penne in Modesto

Go
Modesto restaurants
Toast

Modesto restaurants that serve penne

Wildfire Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildfire Public House

1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto

Avg 4.1 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne$26.00
Charred tomato garlic cream sauce
More about Wildfire Public House
Penne Chipotle image

 

Braulio’s bistro

621 9th Street, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne Chipotle$13.00
Penne pasta with your choice of no meat , honey roasted chicken or shrimp with asparagus , red bell peppers , green onions in our creamy spicy chipotle sauce.
Penne Romano$12.00
Creamy marinara sauce with fresh garlic , tomatoes and basil with your choice of no meat , grilled chicken or shrimp (please make selection below . Served with garlic bread.
More about Braulio’s bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Modesto

Pretzels

French Fries

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Grilled Chicken

Ceviche

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Modesto to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ceres

No reviews yet

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston