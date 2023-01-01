Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Modesto

Go
Modesto restaurants
Toast

Modesto restaurants that serve prosciutto

Galletto Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Galletto Ristorante

1101 J Street, Modesto

Avg 4.4 (2160 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrata and Prosciutto board$28.00
More about Galletto Ristorante
Camp 4 Wine Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Camp 4 Wine Café

1508 10th St, Modesto

Avg 4.7 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
prosciutto & fig jam$15.00
those & brie.
More about Camp 4 Wine Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Modesto

Grilled Chicken

Pancakes

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Modesto to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (51 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston