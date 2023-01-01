Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prosciutto in
Modesto
/
Modesto
/
Prosciutto
Modesto restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Galletto Ristorante
1101 J Street, Modesto
Avg 4.4
(2160 reviews)
Burrata and Prosciutto board
$28.00
More about Galletto Ristorante
SMOKED SALMON
Camp 4 Wine Café
1508 10th St, Modesto
Avg 4.7
(1485 reviews)
prosciutto & fig jam
$15.00
those & brie.
More about Camp 4 Wine Café
Browse other tasty dishes in Modesto
Grilled Chicken
Pancakes
Mac And Cheese
Tacos
Philly Cheesesteaks
Chicken Sandwiches
Coleslaw
Cheese Fries
More near Modesto to explore
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Tracy
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Tracy
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Manteca
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ripon
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Oakdale
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(51 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(644 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(285 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston