Salmon in Modesto

Go
Modesto restaurants
Toast

Modesto restaurants that serve salmon

Wildfire Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildfire Public House

1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto

Avg 4.1 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$28.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon, roasted vegetable quinoa, sun dried tomato-caper relish
More about Wildfire Public House
Grill Mi image

 

Grill Mi

3848 McHenry Ave, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$11.95
More about Grill Mi
Item pic

 

BurgerIM-Modesto 146

1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Salmon$8.99
1/4 Lb. Salmon Patty, Red Cabbage Slaw, Pineapple, Ginger Vinaigrette, Barbecue Glaze
More about BurgerIM-Modesto 146
Chef B's Famous Stuffed Salmon image

 

Braulio’s bistro

621 9th Street, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef B's Famous Stuffed Salmon$18.00
Pan seared salmon stuffed with crab, shrimp , onions, bell peppers, with our 3 cheese blend , topped with chef b's famous lemon wine cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & garlic bread
Grilled Salmon$22.00
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection served with mashed potatoes & veggies topped with chef Braulio’s lemon cream sauce.
More about Braulio’s bistro

