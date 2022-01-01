Salmon in Modesto
Modesto restaurants that serve salmon
Wildfire Public House
1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto
|Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon, roasted vegetable quinoa, sun dried tomato-caper relish
BurgerIM-Modesto 146
1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto
|Hawaiian Salmon
|$8.99
1/4 Lb. Salmon Patty, Red Cabbage Slaw, Pineapple, Ginger Vinaigrette, Barbecue Glaze
Braulio’s bistro
621 9th Street, Modesto
|Chef B's Famous Stuffed Salmon
|$18.00
Pan seared salmon stuffed with crab, shrimp , onions, bell peppers, with our 3 cheese blend , topped with chef b's famous lemon wine cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & garlic bread
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection served with mashed potatoes & veggies topped with chef Braulio’s lemon cream sauce.