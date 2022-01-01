Modesto
Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey will bring fresh, authentic Mexican food and an extensive line of not only fine tequila but also whiskey to the Baton Rouge area. Our motto is Más Mex, Less Tex!
3930 Burbank Dr.
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
