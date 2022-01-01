Go
Modesto

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey will bring fresh, authentic Mexican food and an extensive line of not only fine tequila but also whiskey to the Baton Rouge area. Our motto is Más Mex, Less Tex!

3930 Burbank Dr.

Popular Items

Classico$4.25
Carne Asada$5.00
wood fired skirt steak, queso flameado, pico, guacamole sauce
Dos Pesos OO$9.00
any two tacos with choice of side
Brisket Birria$5.00
slow stewed prime brisket, Oaxacan cheese, guajillo tomato consomme, cilantro, onions, radish, chile de arbol sauce
Elote$5.00
roasted corn, cotija cheese, chile aioli, cilantro
Cabo Shrimp$4.75
grilled or crispy fried local shrimp, mango pico, avocado, crema | cilantro
Queso Fundido$10.00
queso asadero, Oaxacan fondue. roasted poblano, pico, chile verde. add beef picadillo +2
Fajitas for Two$28.00
served with warm tortillas, grilled onions, red and yellow peppers, cheese, guacamole, pico, crema, rice and beans
Tres Pesos OO$12.00
any three tacos with choice of side
3930 Burbank Dr.

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

Lit Pizza

Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

Fat Boy's Pizza

Oversized New York Style Pizza delivered with Southern Hospitality. When you get a taste of our fresh, made daily dough and pizza sauce, you will quickly see why there is More to Love!

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

