Modis Breck
Come in and enjoy!
113 S. Main St.
Popular Items
Location
113 S. Main St.
BRECKENRIDGE CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rootstalk
Rootstalk is a new American restaurant serving Chef Matt Vawter's take on elevated everyday dining. Focusing on lunch and dinner services, serving approachable seasonal food, thoughtfully curated wine and beverage lists, and creative and fun libations.
Flipside Burger
Meet
Greet
Eat
The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery
Saloon Style Restaurant & Bar
Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee
Located inside Gravity Haus Breck, we serve fresh ingredients made awesome – family-style dishes and finely-crafted cocktails.