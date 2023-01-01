Mod's Thai House - 132 Midland Ave B
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
132 Midland Avenue, Basalt CO 81621
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Capitol Creek Brewery - OLD ACCOUNT DO NOT USE
4.3 • 406
371 Market Street Basalt, CO 81621
View restaurant