Go
Toast

Moe Coffee

Our philosophy is to serve only highest quality coffee that is freshly roasted, absolutely delicious and will leave you feeling great. All our coffee is Certified Organic and purchased above the Fair Trade price.
For all of us at Moe Coffee, we see that perfect cup of coffee as a continuous adventure. We are always in pursuit of new taste profiles and brewing methods and we take great pride in sharing our adventures with the people we love in the place we enjoy the most. Join us on our coffee adventures and allow us to be a part of yours.

2542 State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mocha
A caffè mocha, also called mocaccino, is a chocolate-flavored variant of a caffè latte. The name is derived from the city of Mocha, Yemen, which was one of the centers of early coffee trade. Like a caffè latte, caffè mocha is based on espresso and hot milk but with added chocolate flavoring.
Bacon Cheddar Scone
Latte
A latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk. Latte is the short form of the Italian caffe latte, which means milk coffee. It is milkier than a cappuccino.
Pesto Provolone Breakfast Sandwich
Made with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, topped with a delicious pesto sauce on a sourdough english muffin
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
Chai Latte
An authentic blend of fresh ginger, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, honey, & estate-grown Darjeeling black tea with your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso for a extra jolt!
*Not Vegan*
Cappuccino$4.00
Cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam (microfoam). Cappuccino is traditionally small with a thick layer of foam, while "latte" traditionally is larger.
Cortado$4.50
A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many other Italian coffee drinks.
Americano
Caffè americano or americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from traditionally brewed coffee. Hot water topped with a double espresso.
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
See full menu

Location

2542 State Street

San Diego CA

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nolita Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cloak and Petal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Camino Riviera

No reviews yet

Flavors of the Riviera Maya

The Crack Shack - San Diego

No reviews yet

The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from Owner Michael Rosen's fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. While the Bone-In is the signature staple, the menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving.
We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston