Moe Coffee-Northpark

Our second location! We are located in Northpark at 4195 Kansas Street.
We know you love our organic micro-roasted coffee but we have also expanded our menu to include beer,wine,and tasty plates for you to enjoy.

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Matcha
Some Like It Hot$8.50
Choice of Bread, Avocado, Arugula, Salt & Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$5.94
Bacon with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
Iced Latte$4.50
Americano
Pesto Provolone Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Made with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, topped with a delicious pesto sauce on a sourdough english muffin
Chai Latte
Hot Latte
Cold Brew$4.50
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

