Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Issaquah
  • /
  • Arena Sports Restaurant & Bar - 2115 NW Poplar Way
Banner picView gallery

Arena Sports Restaurant & Bar - 2115 NW Poplar Way

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

2115 NW Poplar Way

Issaquah, WA 98027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Location

2115 NW Poplar Way, Issaquah WA 98027

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Orenji Sushi & Noodles
orange star4.5 • 558
5625 221st Pl SE #120 Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
BB's Teriyaki Grill - Issaquah
orange starNo Reviews
1568 Highlands Dr. NE, Ste 120 Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext
Flying Pie Pizzeria - Historic Downtown Issaquah
orange star3.8 • 364
30 Front St S Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
JaK's Grill Issaquah
orange star4.7 • 1,140
14 Front St N Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
orange star4.1 • 1,081
20 Front St S Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)
orange star4.0 • 216
38 Front St N Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Issaquah

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Issaquah
orange star4.5 • 2,983
715 NW Gilman Blvd Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Issaquah
orange star4.6 • 1,371
6150 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext
JaK's Grill Issaquah
orange star4.7 • 1,140
14 Front St N Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
orange star4.1 • 1,081
20 Front St S Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
orange star4.5 • 558
5625 221st Pl SE #120 Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Bar & Grill - Gaslamp
orange star4.2 • 373
1315 NW Mall St Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Issaquah

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Arena Sports Restaurant & Bar - 2115 NW Poplar Way

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston