Our philosophy is to serve only highest quality coffee that is freshly roasted, absolutely delicious and will leave you feeling great. All our coffee is Certified Organic and purchased above the Fair Trade price.
For all of us at Moe Coffee, we see that perfect cup of coffee as a continuous adventure. We are always in pursuit of new taste profiles and brewing methods and we take great pride in sharing our adventures with the people we love in the place we enjoy the most. Join us on our coffee adventures and allow us to be a part of yours.

41 East 8th Street Unit 106

Popular Items

Latte
A latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk. Latte is the short form of the Italian caffe latte, which means milk coffee. It is milkier than a cappuccino.
Iced Latte$4.50
Hot out? Try our latte over ice!
Cold Brew$4.50
Unlike regular coffee, cold brew is never exposed to heat. Cold brew uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine. Therefor cold brew tastes different than iced coffee, which is made with “hot-brewed” (AKA: regular) coffee.
Matcha
Matcha, which literally means "powdered tea", is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves. This premium green tea powder is used for drinking as tea or as an ingredient in recipes.
Nutella N Me$5.50
Choice of Bread, Strawberries, Bananas, Nutella or Peanut Butter, &Sprinkled with Cinnamon
White Mocha Frappé$5.00
Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.
(V) Plain Croissant
Chai Latte
This item will always contain Dairy due to powder used this is NOT a Vegan Item.
Location

41 East 8th Street Unit 106

National City CA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
