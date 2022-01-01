Go
Moe's Italian Sandwiches

Pickup inside the store
Thank you

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

262 Central Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (1312 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuna$5.99
Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives.
MoeZilla$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Turkey$5.99
Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Veggie$5.99
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Ham$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
Doritos Nacho Cheese$1.25
Madmoe$6.99
Salami, Ham, Turley, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
MadSicilian$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Chicken Salad$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
Moe's Original$5.99
Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

262 Central Ave

Dover NH

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:15 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:15 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:15 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:15 pm
SaturdayClosed
