Moe's Italian Sandwiches

SANDWICHES

81 Storey Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Moe's Original$5.99
Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
Pastrami$7.49
Pastrami, provolone, pickles, brown mustard
MoeZilla$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Chicken Salad$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
BBQ (large)$1.99
Madmoe$6.99
Salami, Ham, Turley, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Meatball$6.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean
Turkey$5.99
Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
MadSicilian$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Veggie$5.99
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Location

81 Storey Ave

Newburyport MA

Sunday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Monday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Friday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
