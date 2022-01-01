Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)

Go
22 Daniel Street

Popular Items

Moe's Original$5.99
Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
MoeZilla$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Chicken Salad$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
Veggie$5.99
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Tuna$5.99
Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives.
MadSicilian$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Plain (small)$1.25
Ham$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
Turkey$5.99
Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Meatball$6.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean
22 Daniel Street

Portsmouth NH

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
