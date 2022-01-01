Go
Toast

Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)

Thank you for your order!

SANDWICHES

2975 Lafayette Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (275 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
Madmoe$6.99
Salami, Ham, Turley, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Veggie$5.99
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
MoeZilla$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Turkey$5.99
Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Plain (small)$1.25
Moe's Original$5.99
Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
MadSicilian$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Meatball$6.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean
Chicken Salad$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2975 Lafayette Rd

Portsmouth NH

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taaza Takeout

No reviews yet

My dad and I started Taaza Takeout with one goal in mind, 'to make quality South Asian food more accessible in our local community'. For us that meant, a simple menu of fresh food made to order and served as takeaway for the convenience of portability and sharing.
Whether you want to eat in or takeout, give us a try and help us spread our love for food and the rich culture that comes with it.

Vida Cantina

No reviews yet

Modern Mexican

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Margarita's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston