Moe's Original BBQ

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

2119 Ivy Road

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
1/2 Pint Side$3.50
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Catfish Platter$16.00
Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
Triple Wide Pork$42.00
1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Double Wide Pork$28.00
1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Pound of Smoked Wings$11.50
Pound of Pulled Pork$15.00
Pint Side$6.50
Location

Charlottesville VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
