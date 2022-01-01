Go
Toast

Moe's Original BBQ

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

9050 Carothers Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Kids Chicken Tenders
Rack Of Ribs$27.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Ribs Platter, Small (4)$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pound of Pulled Pork$15.00
Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Location

9050 Carothers Parkway

Franklin TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Corner Pub Cool Springs

No reviews yet

We are Cool Spring's newest family friendly sports bar.

Chrysalis Modern Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Ginger Restaurant

No reviews yet

Wild Ginger is a refreshingly distinct fine dining experience located at the heart of Cool Springs-featuring an eclectic blend of Pan-Asian, South American, and Western cuisine in the Pacific Rim style-with succulent selections for all palates, including the popular Miso Seabass, Braised Short Rib, and a wide array of signature maki and tapas. Visit us at dinewildginger.com for reservation and take out orders.

The Honeysuckle

No reviews yet

The Honeysuckle is an elevated chef inspired Southern restaurant. Just outside of Nashville, The Honeysuckle aims to bring the culture of the city to Cool Springs. Features include a raw oyster bar, in-house dry-aged steak and weekend brunch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston