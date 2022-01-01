Moe's Original BBQ
A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces
9050 Carothers Parkway
Popular Items
Location
9050 Carothers Parkway
Franklin TN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Corner Pub Cool Springs
We are Cool Spring's newest family friendly sports bar.
Chrysalis Modern Italian
Come in and enjoy!
Wild Ginger Restaurant
Wild Ginger is a refreshingly distinct fine dining experience located at the heart of Cool Springs-featuring an eclectic blend of Pan-Asian, South American, and Western cuisine in the Pacific Rim style-with succulent selections for all palates, including the popular Miso Seabass, Braised Short Rib, and a wide array of signature maki and tapas. Visit us at dinewildginger.com for reservation and take out orders.
The Honeysuckle
The Honeysuckle is an elevated chef inspired Southern restaurant. Just outside of Nashville, The Honeysuckle aims to bring the culture of the city to Cool Springs. Features include a raw oyster bar, in-house dry-aged steak and weekend brunch.