Go
Moe's Original BBQ imageView gallery

Moe's Original BBQ

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

701 Spring Hill Ave

Mobile, AL 36602

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Ribs Platter, Small (4)$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Rack Of Ribs$27.00
Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Pound of Pulled Pork$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile AL 36602

Directions

Gallery

Ribs Platter, Large (6) image
Pulled Pork Platter image
Ribs Platter, Small (4) image
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy image
Smoked Turkey Platter image
Pulled Pork Sandwich image
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle image
Moe's Original BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

POST
orange starNo Reviews
571 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
455 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding
orange starNo Reviews
571 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
O'Daly's Irish Pub
orange star4.0 • 5
564 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Arabelle's - The Insider Foodhall
orange starNo Reviews
518 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Mo'Bay Beignet Co.
orange starNo Reviews
451 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mobile

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
orange star4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
The Royal Scam
orange star4.4 • 1,650
72 S Royal St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Serda's Coffee Company
orange star4.6 • 1,408
3 S ROYAL ST MOBILE, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Ruth's Chris Steak House
orange star4.5 • 1,234
2058 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL 36606
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,130
100 North Royal Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Squid Ink
orange star4.5 • 1,013
102 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Moe's Original BBQ

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston